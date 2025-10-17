Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Embraer and Mahindra Group form strategic alliance

Embraer and Mahindra Group form strategic alliance

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
To advance C-390 Millennium solution Indian Air Force's MTA programme

Embraer Defense & Security and Mahindra Group, have signed a landmark Strategic Cooperation Agreement (SCA) to advance the C-390 Millennium solution for the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme. This agreement was inked alongside the inauguration of Embraer's national office in Aerocity, New Delhi.

The agreement builds upon the Memorandum of Understanding signed in February 2024 at the Embassy of Brazil in New Delhi, deepening the scope of cooperation to include joint marketing, industrialisation and developing India as a hub for the C-390 Millennium. Since the signing, the C-390 Millennium aircraft has further increased its operator base globally.

Embraer and Mahindra Group will work closely with stakeholders in the country and engage with India's military and aerospace ecosystem to identify opportunities for local manufacturing, assembly facilities, supply chain and MRO activities. The long-term ambition is to position India as a manufacturing and support hub for the C-390 Millennium aircraft, serving both domestic and regional requirements.

This partnership unites Brazil's world-class aerospace innovation with India's manufacturing prowess and contributes to the strengthening of ties between the two nations while positioning India as a potential hub for the C-390 Millennium aircraft in the region.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

