Embraer and Mahindra Group form strategic alliance

To advance C-390 Millennium solution Indian Air Force's MTA programme

Embraer Defense & Security and Mahindra Group, have signed a landmark Strategic Cooperation Agreement (SCA) to advance the C-390 Millennium solution for the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme. This agreement was inked alongside the inauguration of Embraer's national office in Aerocity, New Delhi.

The agreement builds upon the Memorandum of Understanding signed in February 2024 at the Embassy of Brazil in New Delhi, deepening the scope of cooperation to include joint marketing, industrialisation and developing India as a hub for the C-390 Millennium. Since the signing, the C-390 Millennium aircraft has further increased its operator base globally.