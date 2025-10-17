Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NHPC commissions balance 85.72 MW capacity of 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project

NHPC commissions balance 85.72 MW capacity of 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NHPC announced that consequent upon Receipt of Certificate of Successful Trial Run Completion of 5th and Final Phase of Part Capacity of 85.72 MW of NHPC's 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project/ Plant, Bikaner, Rajasthan on 10 October 2025 and Approval of Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) on 16 October 2025, NHPC has declared the Commercial Operation (COD) of the full capacity of 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project/ Plant, NHPC, Bikaner, Rajasthan with effect from 16 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arisinfra Solutions announces successful completion of Transcon Developers' flagship commercial project in Mumbai

Acutaas Chemicals hits record high after reporting strong Q2 numbers

Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar meet to strategize Bihar poll campaign

Polycab India appoints Niyant Maru as CFO

Nifty trades above 25,650; European mrkt decline

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story