NHPC commissions balance 85.72 MW capacity of 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project

NHPC announced that consequent upon Receipt of Certificate of Successful Trial Run Completion of 5th and Final Phase of Part Capacity of 85.72 MW of NHPC's 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project/ Plant, Bikaner, Rajasthan on 10 October 2025 and Approval of Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) on 16 October 2025, NHPC has declared the Commercial Operation (COD) of the full capacity of 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project/ Plant, NHPC, Bikaner, Rajasthan with effect from 16 October 2025.

