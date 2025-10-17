Reserve money contracts 0.90% on weekly basis

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation eased 0.20% on the week to stand at Rs 38.09 lakh crore as on October 10, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money fell 0.9% on the week to Rs 48.10 lakh crore. Currency in circulation surged 8.1% on a year ago basis compared to 6.7% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation rose 2.3% so far while the reserve money has eased 0.4%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News