LTIMindtree Q2 PAT climbs 12% QoQ to Rs 1,401 cr

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
LTIMindtree reported a 11.72% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,401.1 crore on 5.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,394.3 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit jumped 11.99% while revenue from operations increased 10.19% in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,879.2 core in Q2 FY26, up 8.86% QoQ and 11.40% YoY.

EBIT stood at Rs 1,648.1 crore in Q2 FY26, up 13% YoY and 17.2% QoQ. EBIT margin rose to 15.9% in Q2 FY26, compared with 15.5% in Q2 FY25.

In dollar terms, the IT firms revenue stood at $1,180.1 million in Q2 FY26, up 2.3% QoQ and up 4.8% YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue increased 2.4% QoQ and 4.4% YoY.

Order inflow jumped 22.30% to $1.59 billion in Q2 FY26, compared with $1.30 billion in Q2 FY25.

The company said that it added 23 new clients during the quarter ended 30th September 2025. The total client base currently stands at 749 active clients in Q2 FY26.

As of 30 September 2025, LTIMindtree employed 86,447 professionals, having added 2,558 employees in Q2. The trailing 12-month attrition rate stood at 14.2%, while utilization excluding trainees was 88.1%.

Venu Lambu, chief executive officer and managing director, said, Q2FY26 has been a strong quarter for us, marked by broad-based performance across our business. We delivered our second consecutive quarter of growth with margin improvement ahead of plan. We are committed to becoming an AI-centric organization, leveraging our BlueVerse ecosystem. Our strategy remains on course, and our results reflect disciplined execution, the depth of our client relationships, and solid progress in our ongoing transformation.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share, with the record date fixed on Friday, 24 October 2025.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. LTIMindtree is a Larsen & Toubro Group company.

The counter shed 0.18% to Rs 5,610 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

