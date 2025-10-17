Arisinfra Solutions announces successful completion of Transcon Developers' flagship commercial project in Mumbai

Arisinfra Solutions has played a pivotal role in helping Transcon Developers achieve a key milestone at its flagship commercial project, Transcon Ramdev Plaza. Located near the bustling Milan Subway in Santacruz, Mumbai, the project has received the Occupation Certificate (OC) for 158,000 square feet of commercial space, unlocking an estimated value of over Rs 1,000 crore for Transcon Developers.

Navigating through one of the most challenging phases in the Indian real estate sector, Transcon partnered with Arisinfra to ensure disciplined execution and closure. Leveraging its 3M framework Money, Material, and Management Arisinfra provided a full-stack solution to resolve financial, operational, and delivery challenges, enabling the successful completion of the project.