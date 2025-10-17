Arisinfra Solutions announces successful completion of Transcon Developers' flagship commercial project in Mumbai

Navigating through one of the most challenging phases in the Indian real estate sector, Transcon partnered with Arisinfra to ensure disciplined execution and closure. Leveraging its 3M framework Money, Material, and Management Arisinfra provided a full-stack solution to resolve financial, operational, and delivery challenges, enabling the successful completion of the project.
Srinivasan Gopalan, CEO, Arisinfra Solutions, said, Our engagement with Transcon Developers exemplifies the impact of Arinfra's 3M framework Money, Material, and Management. By combining financial discipline, operational efficiency, and on-ground execution, we were able to help unlock a project of significant commercial and social value. The successful completion of Transcon Ramdev Plaza underscores our commitment to enabling developers to deliver quality, timely outcomes while contributing to the health and progress of India's real estate ecosystem.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app