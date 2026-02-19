Embraer - Mahindra Group partner for establishing C‑390 Millennium MRO capability in India

Embraer and the Mahindra Group today announced plans to work towards establishing Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capability in India for the C-390 Millennium upon selection in the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program. The two companies entered a strategic partnership in October 2025 to produce the C-390 Millennium multi-mission military transport aircraft in India. This collaboration aims to support the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program, with plans to establish local manufacturing strengthening the 'Make in India' initiative.

The C-390 Millennium is the most modern military transport aircraft in its class, offering a payload capacity of up to 26 tons and higher speed and range compared to other medium-sized military transport aircraft. It is capable of performing a wide range of missions, including cargo and troop transport, airdrop operations, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian missions. The aircraft can operate from temporary or unpaved runways and may be configured for air-to-air refuelling, both as a tanker and as a receiver. The in-service fleet has demonstrated a mission completion rate above 99 percent, highlighting its productivity and reliability.