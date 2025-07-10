Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emcure Pharma gains after Sanand facility gets zero observations from USFDA

Emcure Pharma gains after Sanand facility gets zero observations from USFDA

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Emcure Pharmaceuticals advanced 1.25% to Rs 1,271.85 after U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted pre-approval inspection (PAI) at its manufacturing facility (Oncology) located at G.I.D.C, Sanand, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The inspection conducted from 30 June 2025 to 08 July 2025 and concluded without issuance of Form 483, indicating zero observations.

Pune-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals is a leading Indian pharma company engaged in developing, manufacturing and globally marketing a broad range of pharmaceutical products.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 64.1% to Rs 188.96 crore on 19.5% increase in net sales to Rs 2,116.25 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

