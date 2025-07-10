Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies wins 10-year IT services contract from Dunedin City Council

HCL Technologies wins 10-year IT services contract from Dunedin City Council

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has signed a 10-year strategic partnership with the Dunedin City Council (DCC) to modernize and manage its IT services, driving digital transformation, improved service delivery and stronger community engagement.

HCLTech will transform the Council's IT services across cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, service management, IT asset management and network services, enhancing support, scalability and security. Council staff will gain access to modern omnichannel tools, phased self-service and responsive onsite support, helping them work more efficiently and making digital services faster and more intuitive for residents.

HCLTech will leverage advanced automation and AI platforms to automate routine tasks, reduce downtime and provide 24/7 virtual support

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

