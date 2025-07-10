Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLUECLOUDS to spearhead Zanzibar Government's ambitious eDUA Unified Digital Government Platform

BLUECLOUDS to spearhead Zanzibar Government's ambitious eDUA Unified Digital Government Platform

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced the signing of a USD $8.90 million Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UAE-India based LedgerFi IT Solutions (LedgerFi), a Web3-focused IT firm renowned for its expertise in defense and security innovations. This collaboration will power the Zanzibar Government's ambitious eDUA Unified Digital Government Platform (UDGP), marking a significant leap towards a fully digitized, efficient, and secure public sector ecosystem.

Under the terms of the agreement, Blue Cloud will act as the primary technology partner for the design, development, and end-to-end deployment of the eDUA UDGP, commissioned by the Zanzibar eGovernment Authority (eGAZ). This strategic initiative seeks to centralize, automate, and enhance access to government services for Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and Key Private Sector Entities, ensuring that citizens, residents, businesses, and NGOs benefit from seamless, transparent, and secure digital services.

Blue Cloud Softech will spearhead the architectural design, core software development, and integration of the latest digital technologies. LedgerFi will manage the overall implementation, operational rollout, and stakeholder training, ensuring that the platform delivers on its promise of a digitally empowered Zanzibar.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

