BLUECLOUDS to spearhead Zanzibar Government's ambitious eDUA Unified Digital Government Platform

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced the signing of a USD $8.90 million Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UAE-India based LedgerFi IT Solutions (LedgerFi), a Web3-focused IT firm renowned for its expertise in defense and security innovations. This collaboration will power the Zanzibar Government's ambitious eDUA Unified Digital Government Platform (UDGP), marking a significant leap towards a fully digitized, efficient, and secure public sector ecosystem.
Under the terms of the agreement, Blue Cloud will act as the primary technology partner for the design, development, and end-to-end deployment of the eDUA UDGP, commissioned by the Zanzibar eGovernment Authority (eGAZ). This strategic initiative seeks to centralize, automate, and enhance access to government services for Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and Key Private Sector Entities, ensuring that citizens, residents, businesses, and NGOs benefit from seamless, transparent, and secure digital services.
Blue Cloud Softech will spearhead the architectural design, core software development, and integration of the latest digital technologies. LedgerFi will manage the overall implementation, operational rollout, and stakeholder training, ensuring that the platform delivers on its promise of a digitally empowered Zanzibar.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app