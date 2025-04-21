US dollar index speculative net longs at 4-month low

US dollar index speculators net long position fell further to a four month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 1828 contracts in the data reported through April 15, 2025, showing a drop of 1085 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News