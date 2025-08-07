Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 43.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.72% to Rs 2100.54 crore

Net profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 43.64% to Rs 206.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 144.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.72% to Rs 2100.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1815.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2100.541815.1419.8418.53393.71301.00294.26207.41206.95144.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News