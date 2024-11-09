The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 86.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.18% to Rs 240.99 crore

Net profit of The Hi-Tech Gears declined 86.79% to Rs 9.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.18% to Rs 240.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 277.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

