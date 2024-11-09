Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 86.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 13.18% to Rs 240.99 crore

Net profit of The Hi-Tech Gears declined 86.79% to Rs 9.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.18% to Rs 240.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 277.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales240.99277.56 -13 OPM %14.6012.66 -PBDT31.4422.56 39 PBT15.447.55 105 NP9.5472.22 -87

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

