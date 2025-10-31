Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 98.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.57% to Rs 71.29 crore

Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services declined 98.22% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.57% to Rs 71.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 107.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.71.29107.321.9827.123.6034.230.3231.450.4625.91

