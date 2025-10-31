Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 98.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 98.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Oct 31 2025
Sales decline 33.57% to Rs 71.29 crore

Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services declined 98.22% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.57% to Rs 71.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 107.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales71.29107.32 -34 OPM %1.9827.12 -PBDT3.6034.23 -89 PBT0.3231.45 -99 NP0.4625.91 -98

Oct 31 2025

