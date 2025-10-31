Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 17.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.78% to Rs 5792.09 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics rose 17.88% to Rs 1287.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1092.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 5792.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4604.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5792.094604.9029.3930.401854.441556.391727.951445.201287.771092.45

