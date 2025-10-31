Svitzer signs LoI with Cochin Shipyard

To manufacture new generation of electric TRAnsverse tugs in India
Svitzer today announced the signing of a landmark Letter of Intent (LoI) with Cochin Shipyard (CSL) to construct a new generation of electric TRAnsverse tugs in India. The agreement marks a clear step forward in Svitzer's electrification roadmap and in strengthening India's role as a global maritime manufacturing hub.
Under the LoI, Svitzer and CSL will collaborate on plans to build electrical TRAnsverse tugboats at CSL's yard facilities in India signaling Svitzer's long-term intent to Make in India and to bring to market one of the most advanced and environmentally progressive tug designs to support India's green port and green towage ambitions. Signature took place during India Maritime Week in Mumbai.
The collaboration will combine Svitzer's global expertise in sustainable towage with CSL's excellent shipbuilding capability and the wider strengths of India's engineering talent, supply chains and innovation ecosystem.
The TRAnsverse concept is central to the partnership. Known for exceptional manoeuvrability and efficiency, TRAnsverse tugs provide precise control in confined waters, improving safety and operational performance while reducing energy use and emissions.
These vessels are intended for Svitzer's global fleet renewal and growth markets, and will also create the opportunity for a locally built, world-class design to be deployed in Indian port and terminal operations.
