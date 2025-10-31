Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Svitzer signs LoI with Cochin Shipyard

Svitzer signs LoI with Cochin Shipyard

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To manufacture new generation of electric TRAnsverse tugs in India

Svitzer today announced the signing of a landmark Letter of Intent (LoI) with Cochin Shipyard (CSL) to construct a new generation of electric TRAnsverse tugs in India. The agreement marks a clear step forward in Svitzer's electrification roadmap and in strengthening India's role as a global maritime manufacturing hub.

Under the LoI, Svitzer and CSL will collaborate on plans to build electrical TRAnsverse tugboats at CSL's yard facilities in India signaling Svitzer's long-term intent to Make in India and to bring to market one of the most advanced and environmentally progressive tug designs to support India's green port and green towage ambitions. Signature took place during India Maritime Week in Mumbai.

The collaboration will combine Svitzer's global expertise in sustainable towage with CSL's excellent shipbuilding capability and the wider strengths of India's engineering talent, supply chains and innovation ecosystem.

The TRAnsverse concept is central to the partnership. Known for exceptional manoeuvrability and efficiency, TRAnsverse tugs provide precise control in confined waters, improving safety and operational performance while reducing energy use and emissions.

These vessels are intended for Svitzer's global fleet renewal and growth markets, and will also create the opportunity for a locally built, world-class design to be deployed in Indian port and terminal operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index firms to near 3-month high above 99 mark; Fed officials speeches eyed

Motilal Oswal Financial plunges as Q2 profit nosedives

United Spirits Ltd soars 3.76%, up for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 2.5%, gains for third straight session

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story