Svitzer signs LoI with Cochin Shipyard

To manufacture new generation of electric TRAnsverse tugs in India

Svitzer today announced the signing of a landmark Letter of Intent (LoI) with Cochin Shipyard (CSL) to construct a new generation of electric TRAnsverse tugs in India. The agreement marks a clear step forward in Svitzer's electrification roadmap and in strengthening India's role as a global maritime manufacturing hub.

Under the LoI, Svitzer and CSL will collaborate on plans to build electrical TRAnsverse tugboats at CSL's yard facilities in India signaling Svitzer's long-term intent to Make in India and to bring to market one of the most advanced and environmentally progressive tug designs to support India's green port and green towage ambitions. Signature took place during India Maritime Week in Mumbai.