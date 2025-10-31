ACC consolidated net profit rises 460.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.99% to Rs 5931.67 crore

Net profit of ACC rose 460.57% to Rs 1119.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 199.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.99% to Rs 5931.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4634.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5931.674634.4614.269.411041.71561.34763.17319.041119.23199.66

