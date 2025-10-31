Sensex slumps 293 pts; PSU bank shares advance

The headline equity indices traded with decent losses in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below 25,800 level. PSU Bank, oil & gas and auto shares advance while metal, media and financial services shares declined.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 292.98 points or 0.35% to 84,111.48. The Nifty 50 index dropped 102.60 points or 0.40% to 25,777.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.11%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,833 shares rose and 2,152 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers: Eicher Motors (up 1.96%), Bharat Electronics (up 1.77%), Larsen & Taubro (up 1.25%), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (up 0.88%) and Coal India (up 0.86%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Cipla (down 2.30%), Eternal (down 2.22%), Max Healthcare Institute (down 2.16%), NTPC (down 2.13%) and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.53%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Cipla declined 2.30% after the company announced that its MD and Global CEO, Umang Vohra, will not seek reappointment. The company further stated that Achin Gupta, its current Global COO, will take over as CEO for a five-year term starting 1 April 2026.

On a consolidated basis, the drug major reported a 3.7% increase in net profit to Rs 1,353.37 crore on a 7.6% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 7,589.44 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Stocks in Spotlight: ITC rose 0.39%. The company reported a 4.17% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,186.55 crore despite 1.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 21,255.86 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Swiggy rose 1.53%. The companys consolidated net loss widens to Rs 1,092 crore in Q2 FY26 from net loss of Rs 623 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 54.4% YoY to Rs 5,561 crore in Q2 FY26.

Meanwhile, the companys board is scheduled to meet on 7 November 2025 to consider and approve the raising of funds up to Rs 10,000 crore through public or private offerings, including one or more qualified institutional placements (QIPs) or other permitted modes Dabur India fell 2.68%. The company reported a 6.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 452.55 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 425 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales increase 5.4% YoY to Rs 452.55 crore in Q2 September 2025. Bandhan Bank slumps 7.90% after reporting a sharp decline in profitability for the September 2025 quarter, weighed down by higher provisions. The banks net profit plunged 88.1% year-on-year to Rs 112 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 937 crore in Q2 FY25, primarily due to a steep rise in provisions. Net total income declined 11.5% YoY to Rs 3,135 crore from Rs 3,543 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Gravita India rose 0.74%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 33.31% to Rs 95.99 crore on 11.65% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,035.50 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. United Spirits rallied 3.22% after the companys standalone net profit increased 47.5% to Rs 494.22 crore in Q2 FY25, compared with Rs 335 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding net excise duty) jumped 11.5% to Rs 3,170 crore in Q2 September 2025 Global Markets: European market opened lower on Friday as investors react to a swathe of earnings this week and the European Central Banks decision to hold rates steady. < p> Most Asian shares traded lower despite easing tensions between Washington and Beijing after the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During their high-stakes discussions in South Korea on Thursday, both leaders reached a partial trade agreement, averting a potential escalation in their dispute over rare earth exportsan issue that had threatened to reignite a full-blown trade war between the worlds two largest economies. Meanwhile, China's factory activity shrank for a seventh month in October, an official survey showed on Friday, keeping alive calls for further stimulus to boost domestic demand, with efforts to ship goods abroad merely exporting price wars. The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in October from 49.8 in September, a six-month low, the National Bureau of Statistics' survey showed on Friday. It remained below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction.

On Wall Street, however, major U.S. indexes slipped as investors digested mixed Big Tech earnings and the outcome of the TrumpXi talks. The S&P 500 fell 0.99% to 6,822.34, the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.57% to 23,581.14, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.23% to 47,522.12. As part of the agreement, the U.S. reduced tariffs on Chinese fentanyl-related imports to 10%, bringing overall tariffs on Chinese goods down to 47% from 57%. In return, Beijing pledged to curb fentanyl flows into the U.S. and increase purchases of American soybeans and other agricultural products. China also postponed new restrictions on rare earth exports by a year.