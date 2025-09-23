Adani Total Gas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

L T Foods Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd and Adani Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2025.

Adani Total Gas Ltd tumbled 6.12% to Rs 733.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

L T Foods Ltd crashed 5.78% to Rs 429.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 91117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41285 shares in the past one month. SpiceJet Ltd lost 5.26% to Rs 29.74. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 144.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93.6 lakh shares in the past one month. Kesoram Industries Ltd plummeted 4.93% to Rs 5.78. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.46 lakh shares in the past one month.