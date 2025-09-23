Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Total Gas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Total Gas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
L T Foods Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd and Adani Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2025.

Adani Total Gas Ltd tumbled 6.12% to Rs 733.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

L T Foods Ltd crashed 5.78% to Rs 429.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 91117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41285 shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd lost 5.26% to Rs 29.74. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 144.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kesoram Industries Ltd plummeted 4.93% to Rs 5.78. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd pared 4.64% to Rs 162.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 152.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

