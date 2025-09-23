Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 150.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.07 lakh shares

R R Kabel Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 September 2025.

K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 150.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.10% to Rs.901.70. Volumes stood at 2.48 lakh shares in the last session.

R R Kabel Ltd witnessed volume of 6.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 93998 shares. The stock increased 2.38% to Rs.1,297.40. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session. Tata Investment Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 8.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.49% to Rs.8,117.50. Volumes stood at 1.28 lakh shares in the last session. Adani Power Ltd saw volume of 1648.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 352.00 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.79% to Rs.163.80. Volumes stood at 1347.57 lakh shares in the last session.