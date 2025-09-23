Infosys allots 9,146 equity shares under RSUs

Infosys has allotted 9,146 equity shares pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees. Consequently, effective from September 23, 2025, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 20,77,20,06,745/- divided into 4,15,44,01,349 equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each.

