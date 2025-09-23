Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd, Coastal Corporation Ltd, John Cockerill India Ltd and Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2025.

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd, Coastal Corporation Ltd, John Cockerill India Ltd and Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2025.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd tumbled 8.85% to Rs 225.05 at 14:22 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 41 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 380 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd crashed 5.76% to Rs 38.12. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4523 shares in the past one month. Coastal Corporation Ltd lost 5.53% to Rs 33.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17298 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36477 shares in the past one month. John Cockerill India Ltd fell 5.29% to Rs 5874.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23887 shares in the past one month.