Maruti Suzuki rises after foreign broker upgrade, strong Navratri demand

Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.85% to Rs 16,101.30 after a foreign brokerage upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and set a target price of Rs 18,900.

The gains came amid strong festive season momentum and lower GST rates. According to reports, the company received close to 30,000 bookings and around 80,000 enquiries on the first day of Navratri. The stretch from the end of Shradh to Diwali is traditionally considered the peak period for automobile sales.

The stock touched a record high of Rs 16,321 today. Over the past three months, Maruti has advanced 26.82%, while rising 37.22% in six months and 27.02% over one year.

Maruti has reportedly extended the passthrough of GST benefits by cutting prices of entry-level hatchbacks in an effort to stimulate demand in the small car segment. Discount schemes are expected to remain in place until the end of September, according to reports. Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles). The company has reported a modest 1.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 3,711.7 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 (Q1 FY26), compared with Rs 3,650 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales rose 8.1% YoY to Rs 36,624.7 crore, supported by a marginal uptick in sales volumes and higher non-operating income.