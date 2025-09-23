Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki rises after foreign broker upgrade, strong Navratri demand

Maruti Suzuki rises after foreign broker upgrade, strong Navratri demand

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.85% to Rs 16,101.30 after a foreign brokerage upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and set a target price of Rs 18,900.

The gains came amid strong festive season momentum and lower GST rates. According to reports, the company received close to 30,000 bookings and around 80,000 enquiries on the first day of Navratri. The stretch from the end of Shradh to Diwali is traditionally considered the peak period for automobile sales.

The stock touched a record high of Rs 16,321 today. Over the past three months, Maruti has advanced 26.82%, while rising 37.22% in six months and 27.02% over one year.

Maruti has reportedly extended the passthrough of GST benefits by cutting prices of entry-level hatchbacks in an effort to stimulate demand in the small car segment. Discount schemes are expected to remain in place until the end of September, according to reports.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company has reported a modest 1.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 3,711.7 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 (Q1 FY26), compared with Rs 3,650 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales rose 8.1% YoY to Rs 36,624.7 crore, supported by a marginal uptick in sales volumes and higher non-operating income.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 14,233 equity shares under ESOP

Indices recover losses; PSU bank shares rallies

EPFO adds 21 lakh net members in Jul-25, up 5.5% on year

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story