Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 35.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads declined 35.04% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.407.9968.9487.980.891.490.891.490.891.37

