JFC Finance (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 219.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales decline 46.57% to Rs 3303.00 crore

Net loss of JFC Finance (India) reported to Rs 219.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2918.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.57% to Rs 3303.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6182.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3303.006182.00-42.9336.88-1022.004052.00-1159.003892.00-219.002918.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News