EMS receives work order of Rs 98.79 cr from UP Jal Nigam (Urban)

EMS has now received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for this tender from UP Jal Nigam (Urban). The order value (excluding GST) is approximately Rs. 98.79 crore. The order entails surveying, soil investigation design and supply of all materials, labour, T&P. etc for completion of the works of Package-2 of Nagar Nigam Ayodhya Sewerage Scheme District I Part-II & District-1 Part- I Zone-1 & 2.

