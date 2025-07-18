Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra EPC Irrigation gains after Q1 PAT turns positive to Rs 1 cr

Mahindra EPC Irrigation gains after Q1 PAT turns positive to Rs 1 cr

Jul 18 2025
Mahindra EPC Irrigation added 1.57% to Rs 158.35 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 0.98 crore for Q1 FY26 as compared to net loss of Rs 2.63 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Net sales increased by 36.92% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 62.04 crore during the period under review.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, net profit dropped 84.32%, while net sales fell 35.30% in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses increased 24.33% to Rs 60.86 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared to Rs 48.95 crore reported in Q1 FY25. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 26.55 crore (up 34.43% YoY) and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 8.45 crore (up 13.72% YoY) during the period under review.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 1.31 crore, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the appointment of Rajeev Goyal as an additional non-executive and non-independent director of the company, effective from 19 July 2025. The proposed director will hold office until the shareholders approval is received through a postal ballot process, which shall take place no later than three months from the date of appointment.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation is in the business of micro irrigation systems, viz., drip and sprinklers, agricultural pumps, greenhouses, and landscape products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Jul 18 2025

