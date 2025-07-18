Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India CFO Dr. Kandiraju Venkata Sitaram Rao resigns

Granules India CFO Dr. Kandiraju Venkata Sitaram Rao resigns

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Granules India announced that Dr. Kandiraju Venkata Sitaram Rao has tendered his resignation from the position of joint managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective from 30 June 2025, for personal reasons.

Granules India is primarily involved in the manufacturing and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs), and finished dosages (FDs).

The companys consolidated net profit rose by 17.3% to Rs 152.03 crore, on a 2.4% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,196.82 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

