Supreme Court declines Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea to stay Land-for-Jobs trial

The Supreme Court on Friday (18 July 2025) declined to entertain a petition by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking a stay on trial court proceedings in the land-for-jobs case.

Yadav had approached the Apex Court challenging the Delhi High Courts earlier order that rejected his plea to halt the trial. He argued that the First Information Report (FIR) against him was filed without the necessary sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

However, a bench comprising Justices M. M. Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh observed that the issue did not warrant Supreme Court intervention and should instead be addressed by the Delhi High Court. The High Court had previously permitted Yadav to raise his objections before the trial court but refused to stall the proceedings.