Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML bags contract worth Rs 186 crore from Ministry of Defence

BEML bags contract worth Rs 186 crore from Ministry of Defence

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BEML said that it has has bagged order from the Ministry of Defence (E-in-C) for supply of Bulldozer with contract value of Rs. 185.65 crore.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in BEML.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.97% to Rs 287.55 crore while revenue from operations rose 9.17% to Rs 1,652.53 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Shares of BEML fell 3.34% to Rs 4,393.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra EPC Irrigation gains after Q1 PAT turns positive to Rs 1 cr

Granules India CFO Dr. Kandiraju Venkata Sitaram Rao resigns

Supreme Court declines Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea to stay Land-for-Jobs trial

Atul Q1 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 128 cr

Clean Science & Technology Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story