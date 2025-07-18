BEML bags contract worth Rs 186 crore from Ministry of Defence

BEML said that it has has bagged order from the Ministry of Defence (E-in-C) for supply of Bulldozer with contract value of Rs. 185.65 crore.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in BEML.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.97% to Rs 287.55 crore while revenue from operations rose 9.17% to Rs 1,652.53 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Shares of BEML fell 3.34% to Rs 4,393.95 on the BSE.