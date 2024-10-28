Panatone Finvest standalone net profit declines 32.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.65% to Rs 215.19 crore

Net profit of Panatone Finvest declined 32.03% to Rs 86.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.65% to Rs 215.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 271.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.215.19271.2099.9999.99129.14181.88129.14181.8886.40127.12

