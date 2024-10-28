Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Panatone Finvest standalone net profit declines 32.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 20.65% to Rs 215.19 crore

Net profit of Panatone Finvest declined 32.03% to Rs 86.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.65% to Rs 215.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 271.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales215.19271.20 -21 OPM %99.9999.99 -PBDT129.14181.88 -29 PBT129.14181.88 -29 NP86.40127.12 -32

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

