Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 17.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.70% to Rs 3207.90 croreNet profit of Hexaware Technologies rose 17.02% to Rs 327.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 279.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 3207.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2748.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3207.902748.80 17 OPM %16.4515.19 -PBDT509.80417.80 22 PBT436.30357.80 22 NP327.20279.60 17
