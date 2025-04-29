Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 17.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.70% to Rs 3207.90 crore

Net profit of Hexaware Technologies rose 17.02% to Rs 327.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 279.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 3207.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2748.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

