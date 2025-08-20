Endurance Tech to undertake capex of Rs 135.6 crore for ABS & brake systems

Endurance Technologies said that the company has evaluated and approved capacity addition for ABS, disc brake systems and brake discs.

It further stated that this strategic capacity enhancement is being undertaken in view of the higher demand expected for advanced safety products of this nature.

The new machinery shall be installed primarily for manufacturing aforementioned products at the companys existing plant MIDC Industrial area, Waluj, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The project, which is set to be completed in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26, entails a total investment of Rs 135.6 crore.

From this total corpus, the largest portion of Rs 103.1 crore would be allocated for a proposed capacity addition of 200,000 units of ABS, significantly increasing its existing capacity of 53,000 units per month.

The company also plans to add 100,000 units each for disc brake systems (with a Rs 19.6 crore investment) and brake discs (with a Rs 12.9 crore investment), complementing its existing monthly capacities of 532,260 and 619,500 units respectively. The investment is driven by the anticipated rise in demand due to road safety becoming a government priority and a draft regulatory norm that proposes making ABS mandatory for all two-wheelers above 50cc/0.5 kW manufactured on or after 01 January 2026. This development is expected to significantly expand the market size for vehicles with ABS. The company is among the few manufactures of ABS in India, and with anticipated increase in demand it aims not only to cater to the expanding market but also to enhance its market share in this segment.

With anticipated rise in ABS adoption, the company also expects corresponding increase in usage of disc brake systems due to better compatibility. Accordingly, addition of capacities for disc brake systems and brake discs is being planned to support this demand. Endurance is among the largest auto component companies in India, present across aluminium die-cast components, suspension, transmission and braking components. At present, Endurance is engaged in the manufacturing of die castings as well as braking, transmission, and suspension systems for OEMs, predominantly in the 2W, 3W and PV segments. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.03% to Rs 226.35 crore on 17.46% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,318.89 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.