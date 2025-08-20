Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamic Cables rallies after BIS nod, capacity boost

Dynamic Cables rallies after BIS nod, capacity boost

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Dynamic Cables surged 15.28% to Rs 461 after the company announced fresh regulatory approvals and a higher production capacity assessment.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has granted licenses to manufacture two categories of products High Conductivity Aluminium Alloy Stranded Conductors and Thermosetting Insulated Armoured Fire Survival Cables. The latter is designed for fixed installations with low emission of smoke and corrosive gases during fire, suitable for voltages up to 1100V AC and 1500V DC. The approvals are valid till August 2026.

Alongside, the company said that following debottlenecking initiatives and incremental capex over the past six months, its monthly turnover potential has risen to Rs 135 crore, compared with the earlier estimate of Rs 100 crore. The actual utilization, it added, will depend on product mix, order inflows and delivery schedules.

Dynamic Cables manufactures power infra cables that includes LV, HV, MV, power control & instrumentation cables, and signaling cables. It supplies cables to government discoms, private distribution companies, private EPC contractors, industrial and export clients. The company has three manufacturing plants are situated at Jaipur and Reengus.

Net profit of Dynamic Cables rose 56.98% to Rs 18.21 crore while net sales rose 25.65% to Rs 262.04 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

