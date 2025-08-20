Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR likely to limit gains amid dollar rebound

INR likely to limit gains amid dollar rebound

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
The Indian rupee could limit gains in opening trades on Wednesday tracking good rebound in dollar overseas. Yesterday, rupee appreciated 40 paise to close at 86.99 against the US dollar, supported by optimism over GST restructuring and positive domestic equity markets. Indian shares rose modestly on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session amid hopes that Prime Minister Modi's recent GST reforms will potentially ease inflation and pave the way for further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Investor sentiment was also underpinned by renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and improving Sino-India relations amidst global uncertainty. The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 370.64 points, or 0.46 percent, to 81,644.39 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed up 103.70 points, or 0.42 percent, at 24,980.65.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

