HandsOn Global Management to acquire US-based Aideo Technologies LLC

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
HandsOn Global Management (HGM) (formerly known as HOV Services) announced its wholly owned US subsidiary Healthcare Capital Holdings LLC (HCH) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aid Technologies LLC, a U.S.-based leader in AI-powered Autonomous coding solutions. This acquisition expands HGM's healthcare platform capabilities in revenue cycle management (RCM), medical coding and healthcare analytics, furthering its mission to deliver scalable, AI-led automation for measurable efficiencies and outcomes.

Under the terms of the agreement, HGM through its WOS will acquire 100% of Aid Technologies LLC through an equity transaction. The acquisition is expected to close in August, subject to customary closing conditions.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

