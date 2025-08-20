GNG Electronics gains after Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 18 cr

GNG Electronics added 2.88% to Rs 346.55 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.55% to Rs 18.52 crore on 22.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 312.27 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 42.94% YoY to Rs 22.47 crore in Q1FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 35.17 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 27.9% compared with Rs 27.50 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin increased 11.3% in Q1 FY26 as against 10.8% in Q1 FY25.

Sharad Khandelwal, managing director, GNG Electronics, said, In Q1 FY26, we delivered a resilient performance with healthy revenue growth, enhanced margins, and profitability in line with expectations. As Indias largest and among the worlds leading refurbishers of ICT devices, we are strategically positioned to benefit from rising global demand for affordable and sustainable technology. With a strong international footprint, a robust procurement and refurbishment ecosystem, and deep focus on ESG, we remain committed to driving sustainable growth, profitability, and long-term value creation for all our stakeholders.