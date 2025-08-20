Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GNG Electronics gains after Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 18 cr

GNG Electronics gains after Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GNG Electronics added 2.88% to Rs 346.55 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.55% to Rs 18.52 crore on 22.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 312.27 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 42.94% YoY to Rs 22.47 crore in Q1FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 35.17 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 27.9% compared with Rs 27.50 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin increased 11.3% in Q1 FY26 as against 10.8% in Q1 FY25.

Sharad Khandelwal, managing director, GNG Electronics, said, In Q1 FY26, we delivered a resilient performance with healthy revenue growth, enhanced margins, and profitability in line with expectations. As Indias largest and among the worlds leading refurbishers of ICT devices, we are strategically positioned to benefit from rising global demand for affordable and sustainable technology. With a strong international footprint, a robust procurement and refurbishment ecosystem, and deep focus on ESG, we remain committed to driving sustainable growth, profitability, and long-term value creation for all our stakeholders.

GNG Electronics is Indias largest refurbisher of laptops and desktops and among the largest refurbishers of ICT Devices overall, both globally and in India with significant presence across India, USA, Europe, Africa and UAE, in terms of value, as of March 31, 2025. The company follows a repair-over-replacement approach to provide affordable, reliable, and premium ICT devices functionally and aesthetically comparable to new products, backed by industry-leading warranties.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HandsOn Global Management to acquire US-based Aideo Technologies LLC

INR likely to limit gains amid dollar rebound

Dynamic Cables rallies after BIS nod, capacity boost

Kranti Industries jumps on securing export order from Ingersoll-Rand USA

Servotech Renewable gains on securing Rs 29-cr solar power order

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story