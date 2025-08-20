Kranti Industries jumps on securing export order from Ingersoll-Rand USA

Kranti Industries surged 6.11% to Rs 89.40 after the company announced that it has received a new purchase order from Ingersoll-Rand Industrial U.S., Inc., a United States-based customer.

According to an exchange filing, the order is for the manufacturing and supply of 10 different housing component products. The initial sample order is valued at $9,763, with an estimated annual business potential of approximately $438,600. The company stated that the order is expected to be completed on or before 31 March 2026.

Kranti Industries also clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in Ingersoll-Rand, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.