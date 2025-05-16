Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.38% to Rs 2963.49 crore

Net profit of Endurance Technologies rose 16.65% to Rs 245.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 210.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 2963.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2684.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.90% to Rs 836.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 680.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 11560.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10240.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

