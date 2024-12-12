Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 255.25, down 0.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 32.15% in last one year as compared to a 17.39% rally in NIFTY and a 16.75% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 255.25, down 0.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24566.2. The Sensex is at 81318.27, down 0.25%.Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has gained around 1.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37308.85, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 255.5, down 0.76% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd jumped 32.15% in last one year as compared to a 17.39% rally in NIFTY and a 16.75% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

