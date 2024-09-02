Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Energy index increasing 65.87 points or 0.47% at 13958.74 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 9.58%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 6.33%),IRM Energy Ltd (up 3.72%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 3.17%),Sanmit Infra Ltd (up 2.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.74%), Deep Industries Ltd (up 1.49%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 1.1%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.03%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.94%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (down 1.87%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.64%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.45%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 8.58 or 0.02% at 56012.97.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 8.44 points or 0.05% at 16745.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.15 points or 0.26% at 25301.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 241.95 points or 0.29% at 82607.72.

On BSE,1969 shares were trading in green, 1305 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

