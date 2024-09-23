Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks rise

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Energy index increasing 117.21 points or 0.9% at 13100.88 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 7.4%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 2.64%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.54%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 2.12%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.2%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.18%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 1.14%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.98%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.97%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 1.78%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.62%), and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 0.66%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 336.63 or 0.59% at 57418.24.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 43.24 points or 0.25% at 17048.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 100.85 points or 0.39% at 25891.8.

More From This Section

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Telecom shares rise

KEC Intl bags orders worth Rs 1,003 cr

Board of Unichem Laboratories to consider proposal for consolidation of generic formulations biz in US

Market opens at fresh life high; breadth strong

The BSE Sensex index was up 265.87 points or 0.31% at 84810.18.

On BSE,2236 shares were trading in green, 1067 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300pts at record, Nifty over 25,900; PSU Bank, O&G, Auto gain

Vodafone Idea soars 8% on Rs 30k-cr deal with Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung

KEC International surges 3% after bagging orders worth Rs 1,003 cr; details

Tata Sons' Rs 1,500 crore GST demand dismissed in Docomo settlement case

LIVE news: India, US sign agreement to set up semiconductor fab for national security

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story