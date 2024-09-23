Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BHEL gains on bagging order worth over Rs 6,100-cr from NTPC

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) advanced 1.80% to Rs 270.65 after the company has received an order worth over Rs 6,100 crore from NTPC to set up supercritical thermal power project in Chhattisgarh.

Shares of NTPC rose 1.37% to Rs 492.95 on the BSE.

The order includes an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) package for the 1x800 MW Sipat supercritical thermal power project stage-III located in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

The project is expected to be executed by 48 months from the date of notification of the award.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 30 June 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 30 June 2024, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

