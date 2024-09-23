Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 80.34 points or 2.55% at 3234.88 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Indus Towers Ltd (up 5.69%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.74%),HFCL Ltd (up 4.73%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 4.63%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 1.94%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.82%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.62%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.35%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.09%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.77%), and Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 0.34%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 336.63 or 0.59% at 57418.24.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 43.24 points or 0.25% at 17048.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 100.85 points or 0.39% at 25891.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 265.87 points or 0.31% at 84810.18.

On BSE,2236 shares were trading in green, 1067 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

