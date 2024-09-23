Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 318.86 points or 1.06% at 30449.65 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 7.4%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.33%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.2%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.98%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.64%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.64%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.57%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.57%), and Oil India Ltd (up 0.46%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 336.63 or 0.59% at 57418.24.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 43.24 points or 0.25% at 17048.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 100.85 points or 0.39% at 25891.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 265.87 points or 0.31% at 84810.18.

On BSE,2236 shares were trading in green, 1067 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

