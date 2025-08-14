Engineers India inks MoU with Nuclear Power Corporation of India

For collaboration on Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat

Engineers India (EIL) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) to provide Engineering services towards development of conceptual design and engineering of structures, systems and components of Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR).

This partnership supports GoI's vision to accelerate nuclear power, enabling clean, green, and reliable energy to strengthen India's energy security and is a step towards Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat, targeting a nuclear power capacity of 100 GW by 2047.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News