Ashok Leyland approves investment of Rs 305.70 cr in its subsidiaries

At board meeting held on 14 August 2025

The board of Ashok Leyland at its meeting held on 14 August 2025 has approved the investments in the following wholly owned subsidiaries, subject to requisite approvals and requirements as relevant: -

- Investment upto Rs. 5.70 crore in Vishwa Buses and Coaches, as equity in one or more tranches

-Investment upto Rs. 300 crore in Ohm Global Mobility, as equity, in one or more tranches

Powered by Capital Market - Live News