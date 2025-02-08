Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Entertainment Network (India) consolidated net profit declines 61.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 3.21% to Rs 157.13 crore

Net profit of Entertainment Network (India) declined 61.74% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.21% to Rs 157.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 152.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales157.13152.25 3 OPM %19.3930.09 -PBDT33.6247.86 -30 PBT12.3127.97 -56 NP9.1423.89 -62

First Published: Feb 08 2025

