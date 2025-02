Inox India consolidated net profit rises 20.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.77% to Rs 333.63 crore

Net profit of Inox India rose 20.17% to Rs 58.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 48.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 333.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 290.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

