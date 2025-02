Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 84.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.80% to Rs 1928.26 crore

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 84.08% to Rs 247.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 134.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.80% to Rs 1928.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1679.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1928.261679.6819.4516.91352.92262.35255.59175.44247.90134.67

