Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Entertainment Network (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Entertainment Network (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.09% to Rs 150.01 crore

Net profit of Entertainment Network (India) reported to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.09% to Rs 150.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 32.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 164.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 521.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 502.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales150.01118.03 27 521.92502.82 4 OPM %18.469.62 -20.28-16.98 - PBDT31.6414.40 120 118.19-76.48 LP PBT11.04-7.00 LP 38.39-166.50 LP NP8.69-7.35 LP 32.48-164.87 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Radio City Celebrates '100 Saal Radiopanti Ke' on World Radio Day

Nifty above 22,450; media stocks up for 3rd day

Indices trade with deep cuts; media shares decline

Broader market underperforms; media shares slide

Britannia Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit rises 53.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 40.50% in the March 2024 quarter

FGP reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Next Mediaworks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story